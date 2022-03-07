PM Modi stresses promotion of Jan Aushadhi centres

PM Modi stresses promotion of Jan Aushadhi centres in Karnataka

Modi also suggested the promotion of the centres in Kannada, Hindi and English languages

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 07 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 13:49 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi to popularise the centres using social media.

The Prime Minister was virtually interacting with Babitha Rao, one of the beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi from Mysuru during the Jan Aushadhi Day celebration. IT and digital media are very strong in Karnataka and Jan Aushadhi centre must be promoted using social media, he said.

Rao explained to the PM how she and her family benefitted from Jan Aushadhi centres.

PM Modi also suggested the promotion of the centres in Kannada, Hindi and English languages.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jan Aushadhi counters
Narendra Modi
Karnataka
Mysuru
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

 