PM Modi stresses promotion of Jan Aushadhi centres in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi to popularise the centres using social media.

The Prime Minister was virtually interacting with Babitha Rao, one of the beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi from Mysuru during the Jan Aushadhi Day celebration. IT and digital media are very strong in Karnataka and Jan Aushadhi centre must be promoted using social media, he said.

Rao explained to the PM how she and her family benefitted from Jan Aushadhi centres.

PM Modi also suggested the promotion of the centres in Kannada, Hindi and English languages.

