Police constable dies of Covid-19; delay in shifting the patient alleged

A police constable died of Covid-19 on Wednesday night and it is alleged that the constable died inside the ambulance as he was not shifted to the hospital even after the ambulance reached the hospital.

However, a police official said, he died on the way to the hospital. The authorities, who conducted tests soon after the ambulance arrived at the hospital, declared he was brought dead.

Mahadevaswamy, a police constable of Nanjangud Rural Police station tested positive for Covid-19, ten days back and was under isolation at Police quarters in Nanjangud.

According to sources, his health condition worsened and thus he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

According to a police officer, Mahadevaswamy developed breathing problem and thus he was shifted to a hospital in Nanjangud. As per the suggestion of the doctors, it was decided to shift him to a hospital in which a bed with a ventilator was available in Mysuru.

The police department arranged for a ventilator bed at JSS Hospital.

The officer denied the allegation that the constable was shifted late from the ambulance to the hospital. As he was brought dead, his body was kept inside the ambulance for a while. He died on the way to Mysuru from Nanjangud.