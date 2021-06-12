Police constable in Mysuru dies by suicide

A police constable attached to City Armed Reserve (CAR) died by suicide, near T Narasipur road, in Varuna.
A passerby noticed the police after spotting the corpse floating in a lake.
Varuna police shifted the dead body to KR Hospital where the doctors conducted an autopsy.
Mohan of Nagamangala in Mandya district joined the police department in 2008. Mohan is survived by his parents, wife and a five-year-old child.
