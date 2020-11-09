Police impose Rs 1.90L fine for not wearing masks

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 09 2020, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 01:21 ist

The city police have collected Rs 1.90 lakh as fine from 1,024 persons for not wearing face mask. The drive was conducted on Saturday.

The city police are strictly enforcing the mask rule to prevent violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The Siddartha traffic police collected highest amount of fine (Rs 19,800) in 84 cases followed by Udayagiri police (Rs 15,500), Devaraja traffic police, Devaraja police and Lashkar police (all Rs 13,250), VV Puram, Nazarbad, Alanahalli and Lakshmipuram police have collected Rs 10,000 each.

 

