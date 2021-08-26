Police intensify investigation in Mysuru gang-rape case

The police are trying to identify the culprits with the help of a mobile phone

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 26 2021, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 13:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock images

The Mysuru Police has intensified its investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a college student reported on Tuesday.

The police are trying to identify the culprits with the help of a mobile phone. They are checking the phone numbers that operated in the area at the time of the crime, an officer said.

In addition, the police have also collected CCTV footage. An officer also informed that the police have received leads about the accused and the culprits will be arrested in a day or two.

Mysuru
Karnataka
gang rape
India News

