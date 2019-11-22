Police suspect a gang behind MLA Tanveer Sait's attack

City Police suspect a gang behind the attack on Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, who was attacked with a machete by one Farhaan Pasha during a marriage reception ceremony in the city.

According to the police sources, as many as 30 teams, each consisting 15 members, are active in the city. The teams target religious leaders, politicians, Hindu activists among the others.

Also read — Sait recuperating; reconstruction of severed ear fails

The police have taken into custody a total of six persons, including Pasha, in connection with attack on Sait. While Pasha is in Police Custody, others are in judicial custody.

A surgery that was performed on MLA Tanveer Sait to attach a portion of the earlobe that was severed during a recent attack on him, has failed, according to the doctors treating Sait.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, Dr Upendra Shenoy of Columbia Asia Hospital said, as the colour of the ear turned black after the operation, another surgery had to be performed to remove the affected portion. A plastic surgery will be performed soon, he said.