Preparations begin for Dasara Flower Show after two years

Preparations have begun for Dasara Fruits and Flower Show, scheduled to be held from September 26 to October 5, at Nishat Bagh or Kuppanna Park.

The Dasara Flower Show is being held after a gap of two years, as the Dasara celebrations had been scaled down due to the Covid-19 crisis in 2020 and 2021.

The State Horticulture department and Mysuru District Horticulture Association have started the formalities for the flower show, held as a part of the Mysuru Dasara. The show is being held at the Kuppanna Park since 2014.

Earlier, it used to be held at Curzon Park.

Big industries and corporates in Mysuru district have been invited to participate in the flower show. They can register with Mysuru District Horticulture Association, at Curzon Park, before September 15, according to Suveda Krishna Kumar, senior assistant director for Horticulture department, State circle.

Besides, individuals can participate and showcase their treasured collections in the flower show. Horticulture and floriculture enthusiasts can display orchids, anthurium, bonsai and other exotic plant species from their collection at Nishat Bagh. Individuals, members of various organisations and owners of nurseries can register with the Mysuru District Horticulture Association before September 15, according to a press note.

Nishat Bagh

Nishat Bagh, developed on 12 acres of land, was an idea conceived by then Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. He was inspired by the Mughal Gardens, with the same name Nishat Bagh, in Srinagar, Kashmir. He wanted to recreate one in Mysuru and sent his Dewan Sir Mirza Ismail to study the Nishat Bagh and other terrace gardens in Srinagar.

Earlier, the Nishat Bagh was a private property of the Wadiyars and was called ‘Sunnada Kuppanna Park’. During the time of Gustav Hermann (GH) Krumbiegel, palace in-charge, the park was a ‘Alankarodyanavana’ ornamental garden. Later, the royal family transferred its responsibility to the Horticulture department.

Currently, the park is nine acres in area. Its highlight is the ‘Band Stand’. Police Band used to perform both Indian and Western music here, on occasions. Musical concerts were also held in the Band stand.

There is a musical fountain, an amphitheatre and a glass house in the Nishat Bagh. The musical fountain, on the lines of the musical fountain at Brindavan Gardens in KRS Dam, was established at a cost of Rs 55 lakh in 2012.

Earlier, there used to be palm trees, flowering trees and rain trees. Now, there are flower plants, shrubberies, lawns, footpath, benches, drinking water and toilet facilities. A variety of plants are displayed in the glass house, which was completed on September 27, 2011, itself, but inaugurated in June 2018, due to various reasons. The park is lit with colourful lightings during the flower shows.