President Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this year

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the iconic Mysuru Dasara on September 26, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday.

Murmu, who was elected as India’s first tribal president in July, will attend the customary puja at the Chamundi temple before inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara festivities.

Bommai said he was authorised by the high-level committee on Dasara to decide on who should inaugurate the festival.

"After much thought, I decided to invite our new President Droupadi Murmu. I got in touch with her office and wrote a letter. I got a response this evening," Bommai said. "So, this time, our first citizen Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Dasara," he added.

Bommai wrote to Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 6.

This year's Dasara, which starts September 26 Navaratri Day, will return to its full grandeur following a two-year lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, former chief minister S M Krishna inaugurated the festivities.