President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the city on October 11 to participate in a programme of the JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

The President will lay the foundation stone for the establishment of a new campus of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research on a land between Varuna, Janthagalli and Dandikere villages of Mysuru taluk, to mark the 104th birth anniversary of the late seer Shivaratri Rajendra Swami, executive secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C G Betsurmath said on Thursday.