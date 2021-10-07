Private durbar at Mysuru palace from today

Navratri celebrations began at Mysuru Palace with the titular head of the erstwhile Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar conducting private (khasagi) durbar at the Durbar Hall, during the auspicious hour on Thursday.

The puja rituals began at the palace at around 4.30 am.

Yaduveer ascended the gem-studded golden throne during Dhanur lagna between 11.45 am and 12.35 pm, said sources.

The erstwhile Royal family has restricted entry to the private durbar for the public and also family members due to the Covid-19 crisis.

