Private, retired doctors ready to join COVID-19 fight

Private, retired doctors ready to join hands against COVID-19

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 05 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 23:11 ist
Representative image/iStock

Private and retired medical professionals have volunteered to serve during the crisis, extending their support to fight COVID-19.

Several doctors have approached the district health office and the district administration in this regard. Around 36 doctors, including 15 women medical professionals, have volunteered and enrolled their names.

District vector-borne diseases control officer Dr S Chidambar said that all have registered their names with the district health office and are willing to serve. The department is prepared to impart training to them on managing Covid-19 and handling the situation, he said.

As many as 2,500 volunteers, including pharmacists, yoga professionals, and others too, have enrolled their names, and are ready to serve.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Healthcare
doctors
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 