Private, retired doctors ready to join hands against COVID-19

Private and retired medical professionals have volunteered to serve during the crisis, extending their support to fight COVID-19.

Several doctors have approached the district health office and the district administration in this regard. Around 36 doctors, including 15 women medical professionals, have volunteered and enrolled their names.

District vector-borne diseases control officer Dr S Chidambar said that all have registered their names with the district health office and are willing to serve. The department is prepared to impart training to them on managing Covid-19 and handling the situation, he said.

As many as 2,500 volunteers, including pharmacists, yoga professionals, and others too, have enrolled their names, and are ready to serve.