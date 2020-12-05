Promote export of products with Mysuru GI tag: Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri directed officials concerned to take measures to promote export of products having Mysuru geographical identification (GI).

As many as 18 products from Mysuru including Mysuru Betel Leaf, Mysuru Jasmine, Mysuru Paintings, Mysuru Sandal Soap, Mysuru Pak, Nanjangud Rasa bala (Banana) and others have obtained GI tag.

The DC asked the officials to prepare a detailed report in this regard as a proposal will be submitted to Union government by the end of December.