Public address system on ‘silent’ mode in Mysuru

The hi-tech ‘Public Address (PA) System’, introduced by the City Traffic Police to regulate vehicular traffic at important junctions in Mysuru city, has been turned off.

The PA system, which was said to be the first of its kind in the state, was launched by the Traffic Police, to sensitise motorists on traffic rules. The Traffic Police had initiated the drive at 52 important circles and junctions in the city. But, was implemented at 36 junctions. The department has withdrawn the service after a few months.

The PA system is an electronic system with microphones, amplifiers, loudspeakers and related equipment installed at circles with Traffic Police constables giving directions, making announcements of violations of vehicle users and pedestrians.

The system, which was introduced in April-May, came as a surprise to vehicle riders of the city. Initially, the violations, announced publicly, to wear helmets, not to jump signals and also to follow traffic rules and regulations, were not taken seriously. But, after a couple of days, the riders ensured that they were not violating the norms.

Though the main objective was to regulate traffic, it played a major role in decongesting traffic, especially in the heart of the city, near the city bus stand and other places.

The system, which was active even after Dasara, slowly stopped functioning. The traffic police, who had plans of availing the services of Home Guards for further regulating the traffic have temporarily suspended the PA system.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S N Sandesh Kumar said that the system was successful in sensitising the people about traffic violations and safe driving. “It was introduced at more than 36 circles in the city. But, it could not be continued due to various reasons. The police personnel have been deputed on other duties. It has been stopped temporarily. However, if there is a need, it would make a comeback,” he said.

The public are of the opinion that the system instilled confidence among the public and gave a feeling of safe city. The personnel used to warn the public to be careful of chain-snatchers and eve teasers. It should be introduced again, they said.