Pushing pedestrians off footpath in Mysuru

'Footpaths are for everybody, like vendors and beggars, but not for pedestrians,' says a resident from Gundlupet

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 09 2022, 00:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 15:52 ist
Crowded footpath in Mysuru. Credit: Special Arrangement

Mysuru has several epithets like well-planned city, clean city and royal city.

But, the first impression a first-time visitor to the city, travelling by bus, gets is disillusionment. One gets to see the mess, both inside and outside the KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand. Just outside the bus stand, near the pre-paid auto counter, the footpath is of not much use to pedestrians.

Whenever there is talk about street vendors, their right to livelihood comes to the fore. But, when they violate the rights of pedestrians, to walk in peace on the footpaths, rights activists do not speak.

“We have never seen an unoccupied footpath in Mysuru. Does it even exist?” asks a frustrated Namitha from Vijay Nagar in the city, while pointing at the footpath near the bus stand.

Also Read | 10 high-density highways in Karnataka to get wayside amenities

“Do the vendors have the permission of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to do business on the footpaths or the particular footpath? Footpaths are meant for pedestrians. It’s very difficult for us to walk with crowded vendors on the footpath outside the bus stand. Even though the footpath is broad enough, it is difficult to even use the prepaid auto services there,” points out Sujatha from Kollegal.

“Footpaths are for everybody, like vendors and beggars, but not for pedestrians,” said Rajendra from Gundlupet.

“We are scared to walk on the footpath near the bus stand, as there is always a risk of being a victim to pickpocketing and chain snatching. Besides the MCC, the police also should act, so that the pedestrians can walk in peace,” said Nidhi, a student of Manasagangotri.

“Under the guise of highlighting the ‘right to livelihood’ of the vendors, the rights of the pedestrians are being violated. The wide footpath space is used by vendors to sell their ware, making it difficult for the people to walk. As the footpath is always occupied by vendors, the pedestrians end up walking on the road, inviting risk, and also making it difficult for vehicles, mainly KSRTC buses,” says Swarnali Dutta, a student of St Philomena’s College.

“A portion of the footpath near the bus stand is occupied by the street vendors to display their things and another portion to transact business, resulting in crowding and congestion. People find it difficult to make way through the crowd. People who walk along with their children and elders end up hurting them. Sometimes, women face the risk of being harassed by habitual tormentors,” said Kesari, a resident of Kodagu.

 

