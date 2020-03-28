Ramp up home delivery: Mysuru DC asks supermarkets

Ramp up home deliver facility: Mysuru DC asks hotels, supermarkets

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 28 2020, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 14:41 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay Photo)

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar urged the authorities of supermarkets, grocery shops and hotels to ramp up home delivery activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Sankar said, a large number of people are struggling to get essential materials and the home delivery system would help them to get them.  There are many senior citizens in the city and they are facing difficulty in coming out of the house, due to the lockdown. A majority of them are dependent on their neighbours.

Many supermarkets and hotels have agreed to adopt the home delivery facility and it must be encouraged, the DC said.

Sankar urged the people to give them solutions, rather than suggestions, to tackle overcrowding near shops and other places during the lockdown. ”We welcome practical ideas, which reduce the mental and physical stress of the people who are confined to the house,” the DC said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Good response for volunteers

Sankar said that a large number of people, including doctors, motivational speakers, yoga experts among others, have come forward to serve and have registered to be volunteers. More than 2,000 people have registered to offer the services. However, the DC urged them not to contact repeatedly. “We will contact whenever your service is needed. The district administration has to ensure the safety of the volunteers," he said.

Not hostels to take over

There were rumors that the district administration has planned to take over the hostels in the city to convert them into quarantine centres. But the DC said, there is no such plan as of now. “We have sufficient facility for quarantine. At present, 650 beds are ready for quarantine,” he said.

Track the state-wise COVID-19 cases here

TVS provides food

The DC said that TVS Company has agreed to supply fresh and hygienic food for the patients and the staff at the District Hospital, also Covid Hospital. The hospital has a 250-bed facility and Covid-19 related patients are being attended in the new hospital, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 