Ramp up home deliver facility: Mysuru DC asks hotels, supermarkets

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar urged the authorities of supermarkets, grocery shops and hotels to ramp up home delivery activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Sankar said, a large number of people are struggling to get essential materials and the home delivery system would help them to get them. There are many senior citizens in the city and they are facing difficulty in coming out of the house, due to the lockdown. A majority of them are dependent on their neighbours.

Many supermarkets and hotels have agreed to adopt the home delivery facility and it must be encouraged, the DC said.

Sankar urged the people to give them solutions, rather than suggestions, to tackle overcrowding near shops and other places during the lockdown. ”We welcome practical ideas, which reduce the mental and physical stress of the people who are confined to the house,” the DC said.

Good response for volunteers

Sankar said that a large number of people, including doctors, motivational speakers, yoga experts among others, have come forward to serve and have registered to be volunteers. More than 2,000 people have registered to offer the services. However, the DC urged them not to contact repeatedly. “We will contact whenever your service is needed. The district administration has to ensure the safety of the volunteers," he said.

Not hostels to take over

There were rumors that the district administration has planned to take over the hostels in the city to convert them into quarantine centres. But the DC said, there is no such plan as of now. “We have sufficient facility for quarantine. At present, 650 beds are ready for quarantine,” he said.

TVS provides food

The DC said that TVS Company has agreed to supply fresh and hygienic food for the patients and the staff at the District Hospital, also Covid Hospital. The hospital has a 250-bed facility and Covid-19 related patients are being attended in the new hospital, he said.