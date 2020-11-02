Repair works on NH 75 started : Minister

District incharge Minister K Gopalaiah said that repair works on dilapidated national highway 75, between Hassan-Mangaluru has been initiated from Sunday morning.

Addressing media persons in Hassan, on Sunday, the Minister said, learning about the inconvenience caused to the road users, he directed the authorities of National Highway Authority of India and the pot-hole filling works has been started. The asphaltation will be done later, he said.

Commenting on the Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira bypolls, Gopalaiah exuded confidence that BJP candidates would emerge winners at both the assembly constituencies. "BJP government has taken up various development works in the constituencies, and the people would definitely vote for the party candidates. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has released Rs 830 crore funds for various works at R R Nagar. He has assured of developing Sira on the lines of Shikaripura. Hence, the people would definitely support BJP", he said.

To a query on change of guard in the state, Gopalaiah said B S Yediyurappa would continue as the chief minister for the next three years. The party high command would take a suitable action against the leaders who had given statements against BSY leadership. Now, everybody's focus is on the bypolls, he said.

Compensation

"I have collected information on the rain damage caused to the farmers, who have lost coffee and maize. I have directed the farmers to apply online for the crop loss compensation. They would be compensated as per the guidelines issued by Natural Disaster Response Force", he explained.

He also assured to hold a meeting with the Forest Minister and the authorities concerned on the jumbo menace at Sakleshpur, after Hasanamba jatra is over.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration to celebrate the Hasanamba festival in a simple manner, in the wake of covid pandemic spread.

Reacting to the JD(S) leaders' allegation on the reservation for the president and vice president post for the local body elections, he refused to comment as the matter was in the court. The Election Officer would take suitable steps on, he said.