Reputed priest Raphael M Colaco dies at 75

Raphael Mathew Colaco, 75, who once served as secretary of Mysore Diocesan Educational Society (MDES), passed away at 7.40 am on November 28 at a private hospital in the city, following a brief pulmonary illness and cardiac arrest.

He was a priest of the Diocese of Mysore for 47 years. He is the brother of Louis Colaco, retired professor of Botany, Teresian College, and Esther, a CSST nun who taught Economics at Teresian College in Mysuru, and at Mount Carmel, in Bengaluru.

The mortal remains are kept for public viewing at St Mary’s Minor Seminary, Bannimantapa, Mysuru, up to November 29. It will be shifted to St Joseph’s Cathedral at 8 am on Friday and the funeral service will be held at 10.30 am and will be interred at Catholic Cemetery, Gandhi Nagar, Mysuru.

Raphael M Colaco was born to John Denis Colaco and Juliana Helen Aranha at Hirebile, Chikkamagluru Diocese, on December 13, 1944. He was the sixth among nine children. After his school at St Philomena’s High School, he joined St Mary’s Minor Seminary. After completing his priestly formation at St Peter’s Seminary in Bengaluru, he was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Mysore on January 2, 1972, at St Joseph’s Church, Hirebile, by then-Bishop Mathias Fernandes.

Raphael M Colaco served as an assistant priest at St Joseph’s Cathedral for one year and as parish priest at Nagavalli, Madikeri, Mandya, and Martalli, till 2003. He took charge as secretary of MDES and parish of St Joseph’s Church, Jayalakshmipuram, on October 24, 2003. He started St Joseph’s PU College at Jayalakshmipuram and St Joseph’s Central School at Yelwala. Later, he was parish priest of Nirmala Mathe Church, Kutta; and Holy Family Church, Hinkal.

On health grounds, he took voluntary retirement and was at Prashantha Nilaya, retired Priests Home, since June 2017. Raphael M Colaco had pulmonary congestion and suffered a cardiac arrest during the early hours of November 27. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent angiogram and angioplasty. He suffered repeated cardiac arrests and breathed his last at 7.40 am on Thursday.

He is survived by two brothers and two sisters. Bishop K A William, Bishop Emeritus Thomas Antony Vazhapilly, Episcopal Vicar Leslie Moras and MDES secretary Vijay Kumar have condoled his death.

