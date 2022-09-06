Researcher explains why Mysuru bagged 'cleanest city' tag

A research scholar of University of Mysore (UoM) has discovered the secret behind the ‘Cleanest City’ tag, won by Mysuru city on several occasions, over the past few years, with various rankings.

V Dhanuja, a PhD degree student of the UoM, presented her thesis ‘The Role of Municipal Corporations in Solid Waste Management in Karnataka with Special Reference to Mysuru City – A Study’, recently. The researcher, who did her research under the guidance of G T Ramachandrappa of Political Science, has studied the sanitation process in Mysuru, to emerge as one of the cleanest cities of India.

Dhanuja said the reason behind Mysuru becoming the cleanest city is not only waste management, but also clean air, clean drinkable water, clean roads and public parks.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) adopted the scientific solid waste management, through coco peat, which is purely soil based. Meanwhile, manufacturing furniture, by using solid waste is a way to convert waste into wealth. Jagruth, an organisation, is working with the MCC on a PPP (public private partnership) model. From the past 20 years, the MCC is following a scientific method to recycle the solid waste. The twin bin system, adopted by the MCC to segregate wet and dry waste at the source level, is giving positive outcomes. There are garbage processing plants at seven places across Mysuru city,” she added.

“However, the MCC faces a few challenges in the solid waste management. Among 2,500 of its civic workers, only 500 are permanent sanitary workers, while the rest of them are underpaid. Sanitary workers or pourakamikas are the unsung heroes. They sacrifice their health and life for their job. Even though safety equipment and garments are provided to pourakamikas, they are not using them properly, due to lack of awareness,” she said.

Dhanuja said, “Training should be provided to the civic workers on safety and hygiene. Complete involvement of the MCC in collecting domestic waste in a particular manner will lead to Mysuru securing batter ranks. Awareness should be spread among the public, against unscientific waste management”.

The reseacher said that she selected this research topic because of her interest to explore how waste management works, mentioned under 12th Schedule of the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act of 1992 on public health, sanitation conservancy, and solid waste management.