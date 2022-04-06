Restoration of Rajendra Vilas Palace Hotel may be complete by year-end

The restoration of Rajendra Vilas Palace Hotel, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru, may be completed by the yeae-end.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Wednesday, the president of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR) Foundation Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said, the restoration of the palace is underway and would soon after become like it used to be in the 1980s.

It has to be recalled that the palace, a private property of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last maharaja of the erstwhile Mysuru State, was a palace hotel from 1975 to 1995. The late scion of the erstwhile royal family Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar had initiated its restoration and renovation in the early 2000s, but the works could not be completed. He died on December 10, 2013.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said, Rajendra Vilas Palace is not on the list of heritage structures of the Heritage department, as it was built only around 80 years ago. “But, it is a fine palace with aesthetic interiors. Its location on Chamundi Hill is unique. The view around and below is amazing,” she said.



Rajmatha of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar Credit: Special Arrangement



Wadiyar said the SDNR Foundation has taken up the works with the help of in-house experts and specialised workers from Tamil Nadu. “We have already restored Jaganmohan Palace, Ooty Palace, some portions of the residential side of Mysuru Palace, and also Bangalore Palace. Thus, we are able to execute the works on Rajendra Vilas Palace, now. This is the most challenging work, as high scaffoldings had to be erected and the workers are working in high altitudes, against high-intensity winds,” she said.

In reply to a question, Wadiyar said, the main objective of the renovation and restoration is to conserve the palace, rather than for commercial purposes. “As I am executing the works with my own resources and through the foundation, an estimate of the costs has not been calculated. The palace has only 22 suites and if the tariff is devised to be affordable, the restoration expenses would not be recovered,” she said.

It has to be noted that the only other palace hotel in and around Mysuru is Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel. The latter is now managed by Jungle Lodges and Resorts, a State government corporation. It is also a palace of the erstwhile royal family. Its foundation stone was laid by then Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on November 18, 1921. It was commissioned in 1931.