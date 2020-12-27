Revanna alleges misuse of SCP, TSP funds

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna alleged misuse of grants earmarked under Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The MLA urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to conduct a thorough investigation in this regard.

In a press conference, here, on Saturday, Revanna said, the government has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore under the SCP and the TSP.

But the funds are being misused and the benefits do not reach the real beneficiaries.

Revanna alleged that the tender process is not transparent and a private person is controlling the system. No small contractor is allowed to participate in the tender. 10% commission should be given to engineers and other officials, he said.

The government should take the issue seriously and conduct a thorough investigation in this regard, he demanded.

Revanna also slammed the BJP government saying that after the BJP came to power, no development activities are taking place.