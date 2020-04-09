Rs 500 deposited to each of 3.68 lakh Jan Dhan accounts in Mysuru District

Rs 500 deposited in 3.68L Jan Dhan accounts in Mysuru

The Union Government has credited the first instalment of Rs 500 to 3.68 lakh Jan Dhan bank accounts in Mysuru District as on Thursday.

The government has announced funds as part of a relief package in view of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The Finance Ministry had announced that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 would be credited to Jan Dhan account holders for three months, including April.

According to authorities, the first instalment of Rs 500, to each of 3,68,000 accounts, has been credited. The accounts will be credited with Rs 1,000 in two more instalments. The scheme was launched to lend a helping hand to the needy and poor people.

