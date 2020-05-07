S T Somashekar raises additional Rs 1.5 crore for Mysuru Zoo

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar raised an additional Rs 1.5 crore towards Mysuru Zoo. With this, Somashekar collected and donated Rs 2.32 crore in three phases.

The Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 21.14 lakh to the Zoo director Ajit Kulkarni. In addition, Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraj donated Rs 84 lakh.

Earlier, Somashekar had raised Rs 45.30 lakh and Rs 73.60 lakh towards the zoo.

The Minister had promised of raising funds for the zoo as there is no revenue due to lockdown.

