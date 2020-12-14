Somashekar slams Kodihalli over transport strike

S T Somashekar slams Kodihalli Chandrashekar over transport strike

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 14 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 15:53 ist
District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar. Credit: DH Photo

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Monday slammed farmers' leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar and said it is not right on the part of KSRTC employees to continue the strike.

The minister, who visited a bus stand in the city, interacted with the passengers. He expressed displeasure over the employees continuing their protest despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Transport Minister Laxman Savidi's assuring that their demands would be fulfilled.

"The CM has already agreed to fulfil nine demands of the employees and it is not good to continue to protest. The public is the worst affected due to the KSRTC employees' protest," he said.

The KSRTC and BMTC gave salaries to the employees despite the lockdown due to Covid-19. The government needs some time to fulfil all the demands, he said.

Somashekar suggested Kodihalli Chandrashekar should lead the farmers' protest rather than play politics with KSRTC employees.

"Chandrashekar is playing a drama and people are well aware of it. He should have appreciated the CM for fulfilling nine demands but he is playing a game," he said.

The minister also expressed his displeasure over KSRTC employees and said, the employees should have understood the conspiracy of Chandrashekar instead of following him, he said.
 

