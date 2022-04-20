'Sadhvi' editor C Maheshwaran passes away in Mysuru

C Maheshwaran (64), editor of the century-old Kannada newspaper Sadhvi, died Tuesday night from a heart attack while at his home in KC Layout, at the foot of Chamundi Hill. He was recently discharged from a private hospital in Mysuru following treatment for an illness.

A recipient of the Kannada Rajyotsava Award, Maheshwaran was on the selection panel for the awards in 2021. He was the editor of Sadhvi, which was started by freedom fighter M Venkatakrishnaiah (Thathaiah) in 1889 and later taken over by another freedom fighter Agaram Rangaiah.

Following a short stint with some newspapers in Karnataka, Maheshwaran started Deccan News, an English newspaper, in 1995 in Mysuru. He bought Sadhvi, a weekly newspaper then, in 1996 and converted it into a daily. He has also authored a few books, including The Legacy of Jettys.

Maheshwaran is survived by his wife Mala and sons Manjith and Yugajit. The cremation was conducted at a crematorium near the foot of Chamundi Hill on Wednesday.