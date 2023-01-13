'Santro' Ravi arrested in Gujarat

K S Manjunath alias 'Santro' Ravi, who faces as many as 28 cases, was arrested in Ahmedabad on Friday, 11 days after a case was booked against him.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that since a case against the fugitive was booked in Mysuru, Mysuru police, along with Gujarat police, arrested the 51-year-old in Ahmedabad.

The police had registered a case and had begun investigations based on a complaint of rape and atrocity filed by a woman against him in Vijaynagar police station on January 2.

Addressing a press meet with Mysuru city police commissioner Ramesh Banoth on Friday, Alok Kumar said Ravi would be brought to Mysuru by Saturday after he is produced before a magistrate in Gujarat. "He had removed his wig and shaved his moustache to hide his identity. Once he is brought to Mysuru, a comprehensive investigation into all 28 cases against him, including kidnap, and allegations about all his connections will be done," he said.

The ADGP added that his associates Shruthesh and Madhusudan from Mysuru, Ramji from Kochi have been arrested.

Alok Kumar informed that four special teams were formed to nab Ravi and they looked for him in seven states. "He is a hard core criminal in 'white shirt'. A case under Goonda Act was booked against him in 2005 and he was in jail for nine months. Ever since a case was booked in Mysuru, last week, he changed his mobile number, house and car and moved from Kochi to Pune and entered Gujarat on Friday morning. His two houses at Dattagalli in Mysuru and one at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru were searched," the ADGP said.

Alok Kumar congratulated Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Narasimharaja ACP Shivashankar, Vijaynagar police inspector Shivakumar, SPs B Nikhil from Raichur, N Yathish from Mandya and Santhosh Babu from Ramanagar who were part of investigation.

He added that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Gnanendra showed personal interest in the case, and they appreciated all the good work by the Police. Prizes are being declared for the special teams too.

Earlier in the morning, after he came to Mysuru on Friday, ADGP Alok Kumar had told media persons that he would not leave the city until he was arrested, no matter where he was. He had held a meeting in Mysuru, on Tuesday too.