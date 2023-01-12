Santro Ravi case: Anticipatory bail hearing postponed

Santro Ravi is facing multiple charges such as rape, domestic violence and money laundering

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 12 2023, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 19:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

The hearing of the anticipatory bail application of K S Manjunath alias Santro Ravi has been postponed to January 17.

The application came up for hearing before the Fourth Additional District and Sessions Court, in Mysuru, on Thursday. Santro Ravi is facing multiple charges such as rape, domestic violence and money laundering.

Also Read | Santro Ravi case: Probe will bring out truth, says CM Bommai

As the public prosecutor sought time to file objections to the bail application, the hearing of the case has been adjourned. There is a lookout notice against Ravi.
 

