Santro Ravi case: Anticipatory bail hearing postponed

The hearing of the anticipatory bail application of K S Manjunath alias Santro Ravi has been postponed to January 17.

The application came up for hearing before the Fourth Additional District and Sessions Court, in Mysuru, on Thursday. Santro Ravi is facing multiple charges such as rape, domestic violence and money laundering.

As the public prosecutor sought time to file objections to the bail application, the hearing of the case has been adjourned. There is a lookout notice against Ravi.

