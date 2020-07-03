Second Ashada Friday celebrated in a simple manner due to Covid-19

Second Ashada Friday was celebrated in a simple manner at Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill here.

The festival was celebrated without devotees due to outbreak of Covid-19. The doors of the temple remain closed to devotees.

The priests led by N Shashishekhar Dixit, performed special puja and other rituals. The rituals commenced at 3.30 am. Rudrabhishek, panchameutabhisjlheka and other rituals were performed.

The priest said, special puja and manhalarathi will be offered to the devi at 7.30 pm.

It has to be noted that thousands of people used to visit the temple on Ashada Fridays.