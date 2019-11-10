Security beefed up in Mysuru ahead of Tipu Jayanti

Following Tipu Sultan Jayanti, city police have intensified security across the city, on Sunday.

Various Muslim organisation have planned celebration as a private affair as the state government banned the Jayanti.

The Police have restricted any kind of procession as part of the celebration.

Jayanti postpone:

The celebration organised by MLA Tanveer Sait has been postponed as the matter is pending in the court.

Sait had moved Karnataka High Court as Mysuru Urban Development Authority had denied permission for the celebration at Bal Bhavan ground, owned by MUDA.