Seer of prestigious mutt accused of sexually harassing girl students

Two girl students have accused a seer of a prestigious mutt of repeated sexual harassment. Both are said to be the inmates of the girls hostel run by the mutt from central Karnataka. They have approached Odanadi Seva Samsthe, the city-based NGO engaged in rescue, reintegration and empowerment of trafficked and sexually exploited women and children, seeking justice.

The NGO, after a counselling session, produced the girls before the Child Welfare Committee.

According to Odanadi, the victims have revealed to the counsellors that the seer would summon girl students to his private room, on the pretext of extending help to the family members in distress, and subject them to sexual harassment.

The victims also alleged that they were abused and issued life threats by the hostel staff if they refused to oblige to the seer's wishes.

The girls were sent out of the hostel as they refused to ‘serve’ the seer. They decided to approach their relatives in Bengaluru instead of going home. An auto rickshaw driver took them to Cottonpet police station and the police handed them over to their parents later, Parashuram of Odanadi Seva Samsthe said, quoting the victims.

The girls have made serious allegations against a seer of a prestigious mutt in the state. We have shared the details with Superintendent of Police of Mysuru, Parashuram said.