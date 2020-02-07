Self-made man K C Narayana Gowda becomes minister in Yediyurappa cabinet

A teenager, who went in search of a livelihood, to far off Mumbai, was sworn in as a minister in the Cabinet of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Thursday.

K C Narayana Gowda, 58, who registered a hat-trick win, to complete his second term as MLA, is a self-made man. Interestingly, Narayana Gowda, who began his political career in the BSP, joined the JD(S), was elected twice as MLA and recently, opened the account for the BJP in Mandya district, the native of Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Incidentally, Yediyurappa’s native village Bukanakere is in KR Pet taluk.

Entrepreneurship

Born to Chikkegowda and Puttamma couple in Kaigonahalli of KR Pet taluk, Narayana Gowda has two elder brothers, one younger brother and two younger sisters. He studied up to seventh standard and was doing some odd jobs, to help the family. At the age of 17, like many youth of KR Pet and Nagamangala taluks, he left for Mumbai (then Bombay) in search of a livelihood.

He started off as a driver in a hotel in Mumbai. He worked even as a server in hotels. Later, he worked as manager and learnt the nuances of the trade. He then opened a hotel himself. Meanwhile, he completed SSLC and did a diploma in Hotel Management to

equip himself better for the hospitality industry.

Success

At present, Narayana Gowda owns three hotels — Solitaire, a three-star hotel; Hotel Subhash and Hotel Sai Sagar. Besides, he diversified into realty and developed townships in Kollahpur, through Sai Shakthi Builders. He is the founding director of Jayalakshmi Cooperative Bank in Mumbai. He is also the president of Horanadu Kannada Sangha in Mumbai. He is married to Devaki of Nayakanahalli in KR Pet taluk, and has two daughters Neha and Koyal.

Social service

Following success in business, Narayana Gowda started social service in his native village and also across KR Pet taluk. He used to donate books, uniforms, plates, tumblers and stationery items to students in schools. He used to organise free health camps for villagers and established vocational training centres at hobli headquarters in KR Pet taluk. Over 20,000 women were trained in operating mechanised sewing machines in the centres.

Following his popularity in KR Pet taluk, due to his social work, his well-wishers inducted him into politics. He contested on a BSP ticket in the 2008 Assembly polls. Then, he joined the JD(S) and won the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls, despite many odds. He resigned as an MLA in 2019 and was re-elected on a BJP ticket.