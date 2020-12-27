Seven water bodies to be desilted for NHAI works

Seven water bodies in Mysuru taluk will be desilted with no cost to the government. The authorities of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and a private contractor have planned to extract soil, to be used for the works on the 10-laning of the Mysuru-Bengaluru national highway.

The authorities of Dilip Buildcon Limited, which is working on the highway, has submitted a memorandum to Tahsildar Rakshith to permit extraction of soil and has also agreed to pay royalty. MP Pratap Simha asked the tahsildar to permit to extract soil from ponds.

The ponds, Shettynayakanahalli, Nagavalakere, Huyilalukere, Bommenahallikere, Jettihundi Kere, Huyilalu Kere and K Hemmanahalli Kere, will be desilted.

According to the authorities of Dilip Buildcon Limited, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) permits desilting of ponds for NH works and the initiative is the best way for water conservation. A large quantum of soil is needed for the highway project, said an officer of Dilip Buildcon.