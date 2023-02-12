Shivamogga airport to be named after Kuvempu, says BSY

Former chief minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that a proposal will be sent to the Centre to name Shivamogga airport after Rashtrakavi Kuvempu.
“Kuvempu is the most celebrated Kannada poet. He propounded Vishwamanava tatva, a philosophy of universal humanism. Hence, it is appropriate to name the new airport after Kuvempu,” Yediyurappa told reporters here.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Shivamogga on February 27 to inaugurate the airport. He will announce naming it after Kuvempu,” he said. Earlier this week, the state Cabinet had resolved to name the new airport after Yediyurappa, despite the party veteran requesting the government not to name it after him.
The state government’s move is seen as an attempt to placate the sulking Lingayat leader ahead of the Assembly elections.
