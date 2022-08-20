'Siddaramaiah egged as he didn't visit Kodagu'

Siddaramaiah attacked with egg as he failed to visit Kodagu when needed: Somashekar

Somashekar said Siddaramaiah and the Congress leaders are busy celebrating Siddaramotsava when the people of Kodagu were suffering

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 20 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 15:45 ist
Mysuru district in-charge minister S T Somashekar. Credit: DH File Photo

Mysuru district in-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Saturday said the Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah was attacked in Kodagu as he failed to visit the region during a disaster.

Speaking to reporters here Somashekar said Siddaramaiah and the Congress leaders are busy celebrating Siddaramotsava when the people of Kodagu were suffering due to heavy rainfall. "Siddaramaiah was attacked with egg as he failed to visit when needed," he said.

Read | Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assures security to Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah visited after several days of the disaster. He visited after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and the state government made all the necessary arrangements for the needy, Somashekar said.

S T Somashekar
Siddaramaiah
Kodagu
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News
Mysuru

