Siddaramaiah attacked with egg as he failed to visit Kodagu when needed: Somashekar

Mysuru district in-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Saturday said the Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah was attacked in Kodagu as he failed to visit the region during a disaster.
Speaking to reporters here Somashekar said Siddaramaiah and the Congress leaders are busy celebrating Siddaramotsava when the people of Kodagu were suffering due to heavy rainfall. "Siddaramaiah was attacked with egg as he failed to visit when needed," he said.
Read | Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assures security to Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah visited after several days of the disaster. He visited after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and the state government made all the necessary arrangements for the needy, Somashekar said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet
Revving up energy storage systems
Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer
Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains
30 years of A R Rahman
Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes
Crash pics turned grief to horror: Kobe's Bryant's wife
Japan's plastic food artists get creative