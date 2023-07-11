Six arrested for Yuva Brigade member's murder in Mysuru

Six arrested for Yuva Brigade member's murder in Mysuru's T Narasipur

Personal enmity was the reason behind the murder, according to the police investigating the matter.

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 11 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a 'Yuva brigade' member Venugopal Nayak, on Tuesday.

The arrested are Manikanta, Sandesh, Anil, Shankar, Manju and Harris. All are said to be from T Narasipur town. Personal enmity was the reason behind the murder, according to the police investigating the matter.

It is said that following a clash between groups over a petty issue during the Hanuma Jayanti programme in the taluk on Saturday night, the group had allegedly hatched a plan and murdered Venugopal on Sunday night. 

BJP's action

The BJP has condemned the murder of the 'Yuva brigade' member as well as the murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district and slammed the Congress party. It has constituted two fact-finding teams to look into the murders.

The BJP fact-finding team will be visiting T Narasipur taluk, in Mysuru district, on Tuesday.

The committee members looking into the Mysuru case include C T Ravi, C N Ashwath Narayan, Pratap Simha, Srivatsa, N Mahesh, Preetham Gowda, Appanna, Mallikarjuna, Y V Ravishankar and Mangala Somashekar.

