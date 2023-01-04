Six persons injured in LPG cylinder blast in Mysuru

Six people were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at the residence of a fireman at the department of Fire and Emergency Services' (FES) quarters in Bannimantap, Mysuru on Wednesday morning.

In the incident, 32-year-old Geetha suffered 40 per cent burns, while her husband and fireman, 38-year-old Mahadev, their eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son suffered 20 per cent burns.

Two women from the neighbouring houses, Savitha and Bhagya, also suffered 10 to 15 per cent burns.The injured are being treated at a city-based private hospital.

The incident occurred due to an overnight leakage of the LPG gas cylinder. The cylinder exploded when Geetha went into the kitchen and lit the stove at around 7.30 am. The personnel of the department of FES, who rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire and the injured were rushed to the hospital, according to sources at FES.

Mahadev's house was completely damaged, while the two neighbouring houses were partially damaged, they informed.

Narasimha Raja station police have registered a case.