Somanna directs DC to make new office fully functional

District in-charge Minister V Somanna directed Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar to expedite the ongoing works of the new official complex on the premises of German Press, on Mysuru-Bannur Road and shift his office soon.

The new official complex was inaugurated on March 10, 2018, by then chief minister Siddaramaiah. Except four offices – District Urban Development Cell (DUDC), office of the Deputy Director of Land Records (DDLR), Food and Civil Supplies and District Statistical Office – other offices are yet to be shifted from the old DC’s Office.

The DC informed that the works of laying Local Area Network (LAN) is pending. PWD officials claimed that a few civic works are pending and would be completed soon. The works on basement, ground, first and second floor was completed in the first phase. Eleven offices, out of 28, were ready to occupy within a few days of inauguration.

The new building is being constructed on 4.25 acres of land and the built area is 22,000 sq ft. The building has two auditoriums and two meeting halls.

The first phase works, which was taken up at a cost of Rs 59 crore has been completed before inauguration. Parking facility has been provided at the basement where 170 light motor vehicles can be parked.

While two departments can be accommodated in the ground floor, office of the Deputy Commissioner and DC’s Court will be on the first floor. Similarly, eight offices can be accommodated on the second floor.