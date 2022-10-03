Sonia Gandhi arrives in Mysuru for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Mysuru to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia will participate in the Yatra on Thursday morning when it resumes after a two day break

PTI
PTI, Mysuru,
  • Oct 03 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 15:37 ist
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in this historic town on Monday afternoon for the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.

She will participate in the Yatra on Thursday morning when it resumes after a two day break.

Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons.

It will be after a long time that Gandhi will participate in the party's public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating. 

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the 26th day of its almost five month journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the entire 3,570 km Yatra.

