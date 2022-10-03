Sonia Gandhi may join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

Sonia is scheduled to reach Mysuru by Monday noon in a special flight

T R Sathish Kumar
  • Oct 03 2022, 09:51 ist
Sonia Gandhi. Credit: IANS Photo

AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi is expected to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, taken out by Congress Rahul Gandhi, on Monday.

Even though the party has not made an official announcement, Sonia is scheduled to reach Mysuru by Monday noon in a special flight.

Party sources said that she will join Rahul Gandhi, also her son, in the yatra, for a couple of hours, and then leave for Kodagu, where she will relax for a couple of days.

Sonia Gandhi
Congress
Karnataka
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Indian Politics

