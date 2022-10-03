Sonia Gandhi may join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi is expected to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, taken out by Congress Rahul Gandhi, on Monday.

Also Read — Rahul's visit unites two communities torn apart

Even though the party has not made an official announcement, Sonia is scheduled to reach Mysuru by Monday noon in a special flight.

Party sources said that she will join Rahul Gandhi, also her son, in the yatra, for a couple of hours, and then leave for Kodagu, where she will relax for a couple of days.