SP phone-in programme evokes good response

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Aug 24 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 15:20 ist
SP R Chetan. Credit: DH Photo

Superintendent of Police R Chetan assured that the Police department will give priority to ensure law and order in the district.

The phone-in programme, organised by Deccan Herald - Prajavani evoked a good response, on Tuesday. Readers from across the district participated in the programme seeking the SP's attention over various problems faced by them.

Most of the readers suggested holding 'Jana Samparka Sabha' at all the hobli and taluk levels that helps in developing coordination with the police and the public. This will facilitate the police to understand the local problems and to resolve the issues.

The people of Nanjangud and K R Nagar sought additional police stations.

The SP also assured of quick action and encouraged the people to give leads on any illegal activities or crime promising that the information will be confidential.

Karnataka
Mysuru

