Speculations rife over N Mahesh joining BJP

Speculations are rife that Kollegal MLA N Mahesh's inclination towards BJP and his recent political moves has resulted in differences between his supporters and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers of the taluk.

The arrest of his two supporters for allegedly assaulting three BSP workers has given rise to debates in the political circles.

There are rumours that Mahesh would be joining BJP soon. But Mahesh has been refusing this. The recent political moves of Mahesh has led to differences between his supporters and BSP workers. The friction intensified after BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra visited the taluk on December 1.

Vijayendra, Ministers R Ashoka, S T Somashekar, Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda had participated in the BJP’s Grama Swarajya programme in Kollegal recently. Mahesh had accorded welcome to Vijayendra and ministers.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayendra had cited that Mahesh is also one of the reasons for the BJP coming to power.

The lone MLA from the Bahujan Samaj Party in Karnataka was expelled by BSP leader Mayawati for abstaining from voting in favour of H D Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka, in July 2019. After this, Mahesh developed a soft corner towards BJP.

He also entered into a pact with the BJP during the Kollegal city municipal council president and vice-president elections and ensured that his supporters got the power. Mahesh, who is seen closer with MP V Srinivas Prasad, is also said to be eyeing BJP ticket for the next MP elections.