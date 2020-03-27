Spike in number of suspect COVID-19 cases in Mysuru

There seems to be a sharp spike in the number of people observed by the District Administration and the Health Department as on 12 noon on Friday, compared to the corresponding time on Thursday, for possible coronavirus or COVID-19 infection.

As per the Friday bulletin released by the District Administration, the total number of persons observed till date is 1,432, while the total number of persons isolated at home for 14 days is 935. The total number of persons observed till Thursday was 1,122 and the total number of persons isolated at home for 14 days was 896.

Till Friday, the total number of persons isolated at the District Hospital, the designated COVID-19 hospital of Mysuru, is three. The total number of persons who have completed 14 days’ isolation is 494. The total samples subject to test are 66 and 63 of them were found to be negative. Besides, screening of all international passengers continues across the District.

It has to be noted that a 35-year-old man, who has no travel history, tested positive for COVID-19, on Thursday. Even though the case is suspected to be the first one in India due to community transmission, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar denied it.

It is learnt that his colleagues in a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud have also been screened and asked to stay under home quarantine.