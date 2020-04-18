Sringeri, Koppa, Tarikere get heavy rain

Heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder, lashed various parts of Sringeri, Koppa and Tarikere taluks.

S K Border, Kerekatte, Gulugunjimane, Nemmar, Halandooru, Shidle, Sasimane, Kunchebailu, Gadikallu. The rain brought some respite from the scorching sun.

Tarikere and surrounding areas received hailstones too. The gusty wind uprooted trees and disrupted power supply as well.

Jayapura, Kuduregundi, Gadikal, Banakal, Javali, Balooru and Phalguni areas near Kottigehara too received bountiful rain.

Various parts of Kalasa taluk experienced rain on Saturday. Horanadu, Thotadooru, Munoorupal, Ganganakodige, Haluvalli, Kelagooru and Kalasa received rain.