Sumalatha demands probe into collapse of wall near KRS

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 22:46 ist
Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Mandya MP Sumalatha on Monday demanded a high-level inquiry as to why the wall near KRS reservoir collapsed.

“The government must find out reason for collapse of the wall near KRS. Though there was no threat to KRS reservoir, the government must not ignore the incident,” she told reporters.

Sumalatha, who has been alleging that rampant mining in Mandya district has posed threat to the KRS dam, said the government must constitute a high-level committee to probe such incidents.

She also said that the government should not be callous about the collapse of the wall.

Demanding the immediate ban of all illegal mines, she said that she would raise the issue in Parliament and also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain about mining activities.

Karnataka
KRS
Sumalatha

