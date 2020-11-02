Survey on to include Mandya in Smart City project: Minister

Survey on to include Mandya in Smart City project

District in-charge Minister Narayana Gowda said a survey was being conducted to include Mandya in the Smart City list and the district would be developed as a model in the country.

Speaking after participating in the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations at Sir M V Stadium in Mandya on Sunday Narayana Gowda said that a private organisation was conducting the survey.

The minister also assured of resuming the Mysugar factory at the earliest. He said that the factory would not be leased out. "The government is planning to restart the factory under under Operation and Management (O&M) system," he said.

The minister said that number of Covid-19 cases was on the dedcline in the district owing to the efforts of the district administration and health department. However, he added that people need to be cautious for a few more months.

The work is in progress on the upgrading Krishnaraja Sagar dam under Package - 2, at a cost of Rs 58.46 crore, he added.

Gowda presented Rajyotsava award to 12 people from various fields and felicitated nine Kannada medium students, who had excelled in SSLC exams by presenting them with laptops.

