Suttur Jatra: religious heads appeal for peace, unity

Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 23 2020, 21:57pm ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2020, 00:50am ist
Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi rathotsava was held with religious fervour at Suttur, at Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district on Thursday. dh photo

Shivaratreeshwara Shivayogi Jatra Mahotsava at Suttur witnessed religious heads calling upon the people to set aside divisions based on religion and stay united for peace and harmony in society.

Muslim religious head Mohammed Kunni of Mangaluru said, “People are living in a time of division to the extent of differentiating between gods. Irrespective of all caste and religion, God has gifted eyes at the same place for all. We are all same and there is only one God”.

St Joseph’s Church’s priest Stanley De Almeria stressed on the importance of peace. “We should join hands and pull the chariot of peace,” he said.

Veerashaivas & Lingayats

Karnataka Sahitya Academy president B V Vasanth Kumar claimed it is ridiculous to see a fight between the Veerashaivas and Lingayats. “People of one community should not criticise other communities,” he stressed.

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said, religions should not interfere in politics.

