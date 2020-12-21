SVN memorial national award for Pandit Rajeev Taranath

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Bengaluru-based Sree Ramaseva Mandali Trust will confer S V Narayanaswamy Rao memorial national award on renowned sarod player Padma Shri Rajeev Taranath at a function to be held in Mysuru on Monday.

The Trust has instituted the award in memory of its founder S V Narayanaswamy. The Trust has been celebrating its silver jubilee.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will present the award. The event will be held at Saraswathipuram, Mysuru at 4 pm.

The Trust has also organised SVN Memorial Music concert at Bengaluru on December 28. It will be live-streamed online by live@shaale.com and also on YouTube page of Ramapriya SVN Music Academy as well as on the Facebook page of Sree Ramaseva Mandali Trust. The music concert will feature Karnataka Kalasiri Vidwan H S Venugopal and party in flute and Veena Vaibhava—an ensemble of 25 veena artistes led by Vid Anuradha Madhusudhan.