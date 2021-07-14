Synthetic drug cases a key challenge for Police: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that rising synthetic drugs cases is a major challenge for the state police.

While speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, Bommai said, drug cases are rampant in the state, and a majority of the accused in the cases are foreigners. "Last year, the police arrested 15-20 foreigners in connection with synthetic drug dealing," he informed.

Bommai also said that the crime rate in Mysuru is increasing after the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The cases of chain snatching were few in the city, but now chain snatchers are active in rural Mysuru, he said.