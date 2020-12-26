Take measures to prevent spread of new Corona variant: CS

State Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, in a video conference, told the officials to take all precautionary measures, to prevent the spread of the new variant of coronavirus, in Hassan district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner R Girish, SP R Srinivas Gowda and officials of the Health department and medical college. Vijayabhaskar directed the officials to increase RT-PCR tests and also to identify the primary contacts of the infected. Asymptomatic patients should be kept under home isolation and those in need of medical help should be treated in hospitals, he stressed.

The list of those who have returned from Britain after December 2, have been sent to the respective districts. All travelers should be identified and subject to tests. They should be kept under isolation till the results are available. The samples should be sent to NIMHANS, in Bengaluru, for further tests, he said.

Health department additional chief secretary Jaffar Akthar said as per the experts’ report, the new variant of coronavirus is not very dangerous. But, as its transmission is very high, all steps should be taken to prevent its spread. ZP CEO D Bharathi, Additional SP B N Nandini and Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram were present.