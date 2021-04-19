Three held in Mysuru for selling fake Remdesivir injections

The City Crime Branch (CCB) police have busted a gang selling fake Remdesivir injections and seized 34 bottles of the medicine worth Rs 2.82. Three persons including a woman have been arrested in this regard. All the three accused are employees at various private hospitals.

The arrested have been identified as Girish, Shivappa, 37 and Mangala. Two others - Manjunath and Prashant - are absconding. The police suspect that the gang would have sold more than 800 bottles of the fake medicine across the state.

The city police had formed a team after receiving complaints about sale of fake Remdesivir injections.