Three held in Mysuru for selling fake Remdesivir injections

DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 19 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 00:52 ist
City Police Commissioner Chandragupta inspects seized fake Remdesivir, in Mysuru, on Monday. DH Photo

The City Crime Branch (CCB) police have busted a gang selling fake Remdesivir injections and seized 34 bottles of the medicine worth Rs 2.82. Three persons including a woman have been arrested in this regard. All the three accused are employees at various private hospitals.

The arrested have been identified as Girish, Shivappa, 37 and Mangala. Two others - Manjunath and Prashant - are absconding. The police suspect that the gang would have sold more than 800 bottles of the fake medicine across the state.

The city police had formed a team after receiving complaints about sale of fake Remdesivir injections.

