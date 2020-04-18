3 more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru

Three more persons in Mysuru test positive for COVID-19, one more in Mandya

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 18 2020, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 14:12 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

While three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru, the number of cases in Mandya rose to 12 with one person from Malavalli testing positive on Saturday.

In Mysuru, while the two fresh cases are linked to Jubilant Generic, one has been reported from Mosambayanahalli village of Mysore taluk.  

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, contacts of the patient from Mosambayanahalli is being traced. The family members are being tested as they are the primary contacts.

With the fresh cases, the total number of active cases in Mysuru has increased to 63. Of total 76 positive cases reported so far, 13 have been discharged from hospital.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

In Mandya, the fresh case is a primary contact of P134 and P138.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
Mandya
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 