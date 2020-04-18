Three more persons in Mysuru test positive for COVID-19, one more in Mandya

While three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru, the number of cases in Mandya rose to 12 with one person from Malavalli testing positive on Saturday.

In Mysuru, while the two fresh cases are linked to Jubilant Generic, one has been reported from Mosambayanahalli village of Mysore taluk.

According to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, contacts of the patient from Mosambayanahalli is being traced. The family members are being tested as they are the primary contacts.

With the fresh cases, the total number of active cases in Mysuru has increased to 63. Of total 76 positive cases reported so far, 13 have been discharged from hospital.

In Mandya, the fresh case is a primary contact of P134 and P138.

